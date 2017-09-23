Wheels And Warbirds
Cool Cars! Hot Planes!
September 23-24, 2017
Event News and Schedule
- Daily 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Admission
Adults: $12
Children (4-12): $6
Activities
- Saturday:
- Pontiac Southern Nationals Car Show
- Sunday:
- American Pride Car Show
- All Weekend:
- See the Cavanaugh Flight Museum aircraft take to the skies over Addison!
- Take a Warbird Ride!
- Witness true firepower with the Sherman Tank Demo
* NOTE * Schedule subject to change without notice.