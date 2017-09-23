4572 Claire Chennault, Addison, TX 75001 | 972-380-8800 | Hours: Mon-Sat: 9am - 5pm, Sun: 11am - 5pm | Admission: Adults: $12, Seniors & Military: $8, Children(4-12): $6

Wheels And Warbirds

Cool Cars! Hot Planes!

 

 

September 23-24, 2017

 

Event News and Schedule

  • Daily 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

 

 

 Admission

 

  Adults: $12 

 

Children (4-12): $6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Activities

  • Saturday:
  • Pontiac Southern Nationals Car Show
  • Sunday:
  • American Pride Car Show
  • All Weekend:
  • See the Cavanaugh Flight Museum aircraft take to the skies over Addison!

  • Take a Warbird Ride!
  • Witness true firepower with the Sherman Tank Demo

 

* NOTE * Schedule subject to change without notice.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Cavanaugh Flight Museum is a non-profit 501(c)(3) educational organization devoted to promoting aviation studies and to perpetuating America's aviation heritage; the museum fulfills its mission by restoring, operating, maintaining and displaying historically-significant, vintage aircraft, and by collecting materials related to the history of aviation.

 

 

4572 Claire Chennault, Addison, TX 75001  [Map] (North of Downtown Dallas)

Phone Number: 972-380-8800

Hours: Mon - Sat: 9:00am - 5:00pm, Sun: 11:00am - 5:00pm

Admission: Adults: $12.00 Seniors & Military: $8.00 Children (4 - 12): $6.00 Children 3 & Under: Free


